St. Junípero Serra supported by some indigenous Catholics

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Junípero Serra is as alive to me today as he was to my ancestors in the California missions 250 years ago,” said Andrew Galvan, curator at Mission Dolores Basilica in San Francisco.

