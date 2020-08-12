Catholic World News

DC man charged with stealing $2.5M from archdiocese and pandemic relief funds

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Kenneth Gaughan was assistant superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Washington. He has been charged with “bank fraud, wire fraud, theft of government funds and money laundering in connection with receiving Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans.”

