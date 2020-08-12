Buhari has failed Nigerians, bishops say

Catholic World News

August 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Daily Post (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: Muhammadu Buhari has been president of Africa’s most populous nation since 2015.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!