Cardinal Marx, Lutheran leader win peace prize

August 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich and Heinrich Bedford-Strohm received the Augsburg Peace Prize for their “unconditional will to live together in peace.”

