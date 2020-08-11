Catholic World News

Vatican-China accord will be renewed: Bishop Sanchez Sorondo

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academies, has told China’s Global Times that a secret agreement between the Vatican and Beijing will be renewed “because the initial experience went well.” The Global Times is controlled by the Communist Party. Bishop Sanchez Sorondo has applauded China as a model of Catholic social teaching.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!