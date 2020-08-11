Catholic World News

Rome’s cardinal vicar authorizes distribution of exorcist guidelines

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately many Ordinaries entrust the exorcist ministry to priests who, while endowed with compassion, wisdom, prudence and integrity of life, lack specific preparation to carry out this demanding task,” said Father Francesco Bamonte, president of the International Association of Exorcists and editor of the guidelines.

