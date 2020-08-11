Catholic World News

Report examines how Americans understand abortion

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Most Americans don’t know for themselves what they believe about abortion,” according to a report from the McGrath Institute for Church Life. “No one has ever asked them, beyond a narrow dichotomy. Many are still figuring it out.”

