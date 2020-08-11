Catholic World News

Prayers, little gestures sow seeds of God’s love in the world, Pope tells nuns

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed the Franciscan Minims of the Sacred Heart on the 100th anniversary of the death of their foundress, Blessed Maria Margherita Caiani.

