Pope baptizes twins born conjoined

August 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On August 7, Pope Francis baptized twins who had been born with their heads conjoined. They had been brought from their birthplace in the Central African Republic to Rome, where surgeons at the Bambino Gesu hospital performed the delicate operation to separate them.

