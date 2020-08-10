Catholic World News

St. Louis archbishop writes document on transgender theory, gender ideology

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on St. Louis Review

CWN Editor's Note: “We should also bear in mind a parallel,” Archbishop Robert Carlson of St. Louis said in the document, Compassion and Challenge. “The Church does not and cannot approve of abortion. After an abortion has taken place, however, the Church continues to care for the person ... Similarly, the Church can and must continue to offer care to those who have taken irreparable steps to alter the sexual appearance and function of their body.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!