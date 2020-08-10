Catholic World News

Italy approves abortion pill for outpatient use

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: Previously, “women had to be admitted to the hospital to received the drug, mifepristone, which causes the embryo to detach from the uterine wall”—thus killing the unborn child.

