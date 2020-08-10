Catholic World News

Maryland rescinds 2nd order on closure of Catholic, other private schools

August 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After Montgomery County rescinded its order, the acting superintendent of the Archdiocese of Washington’s schools expressed gratitude for the recognition of “the autonomy of non-public schools to make local decisions on reopening in a safe and appropriate manner.”

