Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Detroit ends Dignity Masses

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: “A Mass for Dignity Detroit members — one which rejects Church teaching on human sexuality — is not possible in any parish church, chapel, or diocesan facility, and is indeed forbidden everywhere in the Archdiocese of Detroit,” said Auxiliary Bishop Gerard Battersby, who issued a similar directive related to another organization, Fortunate Families Detroit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!