In Australia, Sydney parish responds to hate crime with love

Catholic World News

August 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Weekly

CWN Editor's Note: A statue of St. Francis of Assisi Our Lady of Fatima, Kingsgrove was beheaded.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!