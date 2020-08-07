Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop rebukes President Trump as ‘anti-life’

August 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: “For this president to call himself pro-life, and for anybody to back him because of claims of being pro-life, is almost willful ignorance,” said Bishop John Stowe of Lexington. “He is so much anti-life because he is only concerned about himself, and he gives us every, every, every indication of that.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!