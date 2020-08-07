Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s latest woes put Catholic leadership in an impossible position

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are prisoners of a government that has eliminated fundamental freedoms,” a bishop said of Daniel Ortega’s regime. “We are prisoners of a government that continues to fuel hostility towards the Church and does not prevent, indeed mostly favors, attacks against us.”

