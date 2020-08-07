Catholic World News

Biden defends his commitment to faith following Trump comments

August 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Joe Biden

CWN Editor's Note: After President Trump said that his opponent is “against God, he’s against guns, he’s against energy, our kind of energy,” former Vice President Trump responded with a statement that begins, “Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!