USCCB calls for prayers for Lebanon, assistance for disaster victims

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The world watched with shock and horror the catastrophic explosion in the Port of Beirut Tuesday,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles (president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops) and Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on International Justice and Peace). “Over 135 have died, thousands are injured, and the suffering has only begun to be told.”

