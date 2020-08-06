Catholic World News

Pope sends message of solidarity to Hiroshima on anniversary of bombing

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to the government of Hiroshima, on the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing there, saying that peace is “the longing of the peoples of our time,” particularly young people. The Pone repeated his insistence that the use and even the possession of nuclear weapons is morally unjustifiable.

