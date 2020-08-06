Catholic World News

Managua cathedral fire was no accident, Nicaraguan cardinal says

August 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua has rejected the claim by Nicaraguan police that a fire in the city’s cathedral was accidental. Government officials had floated the theory that fumes from disinfectant had ignited, starting the fire. The cardinal insisted, to the contrary, that it was a “savage and terrorist” arson attack.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!