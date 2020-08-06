Catholic World News

Formula for Baptism cannot be altered, Vatican says

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has said that a newly popular form of Baptism is invalid, and those people baptized with this formula must be baptized again. The CDF ruled that saying “we baptize you,” rather than “I baptize you,” is improper and invalid, explaining that “when one baptizes it is really Christ Himself who baptizes.” The CDF cautioned against changing the formula for a sacrament, saying that doing so is a liturgical abuse and a “wound inflicted upon the ecclesial communion.”

