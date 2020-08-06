Catholic World News
‘Beirut is a devastated city,’ Lebanese cardinal says following blast
August 06, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: At least 135 died following explosions in Beirut on August 4.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
