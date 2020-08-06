Catholic World News

Philippine democracy in peril, bishop warns

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have been through the dark, cruel days of tyranny,” said Bishop Patricio Buzon of Bacolod. “If we stand and speak up now, our children do not have to go through it.”

