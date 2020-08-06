Catholic World News

In China, houses of worship forced to donate to the state or stay shut

August 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: “Some elderly congregation members live alone and have no sources of income, but are also forced to give money,” said a local leader of the Three-Self Patriotic Movement, the nation’s official Protestant body.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!