British bishops renew call to abolish nuclear weapons

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The cost of nuclear weapons should be measured not only in the lives destroyed through their use, but also the suffering of the poorest and most vulnerable people, who could have benefited were such vast sums of public money invested in the Common Good of society instead,” the bishops of Great Britain said in their statement.

