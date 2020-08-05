Catholic World News

Pope sends message of solidarity to Cardinal Brenes after attack on Managua cathedral

August 05, 2020

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brother, I accompany you in sorrow for this act of vandalism and I am close to you and your people,” Pope Francis said following the firebomb attack. “I am praying for all of you.”

