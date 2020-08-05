Catholic World News

Video released for August papal prayer intention

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s August prayer intention is “for all those who work and live from the sea, among them sailors, fishermen and their families.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “The life of sailors or fishermen and their families is very difficult. Sometimes they are victims of forced labor or are left behind in distant ports. The competition of industrial fishing and the problem of pollution make their work even more complicated. Without the people of the sea, many parts of the world would starve.”

