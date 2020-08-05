Catholic World News

‘Reject any vaccine developed using aborted children,’ Texas bishop urges

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I renew my call that we reject any vaccine that is developed using aborted children,” Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler tweeted. “Even if it originated decades ago it still means a child’s life was ended before it was born & then their body was used as spare parts. We will never end abortion if we do not END THIS EVIL!”

