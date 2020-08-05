Catholic World News

US House of Representative votes to block HHS conscience-protection regulations

August 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Courts have blocked enforcement of the May 2019 regulations, which the US bishops have praised.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!