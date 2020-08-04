Catholic World News

Current illness not seen as life-threatening for Benedict XVI

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI’s health is “not of particular concern,” according to his longtime secretary. Reacting to reports that the former Pontiff is “very frail” and suffering from an infection, Archbishop Georg Ganswein said that Benedict’s immediate illness is not life-threatening, and his overall condition is that of “a 93-year-old who is going through the most acute phase of a painful, but not serious disease.”

