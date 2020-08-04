Covid emergency in Holy Land

Catholic World News

August 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Borders closed, visas denied, the minor seminary of the Latin Patriarchate suspends its activities,” the Fides news agency reports.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!