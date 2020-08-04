Catholic World News
Covid emergency in Holy Land
August 04, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “Borders closed, visas denied, the minor seminary of the Latin Patriarchate suspends its activities,” the Fides news agency reports.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
