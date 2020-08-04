Catholic World News

Federal court upholds limits on street preacher at farmers’ market

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court in Texas ruled that because El Paso “seeks to preserve the Market as a space for its visitors to converse with each other and local artisans and enjoy buskers’ performances, it has a substantial interest in eliminating disruptive noise.”

