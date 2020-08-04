Catholic World News

Judge denies abuse claims extension in Rochester Diocese bankruptcy

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy judge noted that “nearly 250 entries were made on the case docket, reflecting brisk and on-going activity in this case.”

