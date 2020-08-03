Catholic World News

Papal nuncio in France to meet with women who ‘applied’ for priestly roles

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Celestino Migliore, the apostolic nuncio in France, has contacted several women who “applied” for positions in the Church, to arrange private meetings. The women, who call for equality in the Church, had organized around Anne Soupa, a theologian who announced in June that she was “applying” to be named Archbishop of Lyon.

