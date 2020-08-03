Catholic World News

American on trial for blasphemy in Pakistan is assassinated in courtroom

August 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The suspect said that Muhammad, the founder of Islam, “had ordered him to kill [Tahir Naseem] because he had belonged to the Ahmadi faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!