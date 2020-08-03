Catholic World News

Liberian bishop laments attacks on political group

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 4.9 million (map) is 43% Christian, 39% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim. Bishop Andrew Karnley warned that “silence, including from the Church or state, offers the wrong signal to the perpetrators that their actions are acceptable, and makes us collectively complicit.”

