August papal prayer intention: the maritime world

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s July prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “for all those who work and live from the sea, among them sailors, fishermen and their families.”

