Catholic World News

Italian priest named personal secretary to Pope

August 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Fabio Salerno, an official in the Secretariat of State, has replaced Msgr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid as one of the Pope’s secretaries, in what is described as “a normal turnover of roles.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!