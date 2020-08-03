Catholic World News

Assist Catholic school students, bishops urge Congressional Black Caucus

August 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “As the impact of the coronavirus has disproportionately affected the black community, the same is true for our Catholic schools that serve predominately black communities, and we are imploring your help for these families who have sought a Catholic education for their children,” the bishops said in their letter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!