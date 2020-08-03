Catholic World News

Bishops decry increasing insecurity in southeast Nigeria

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Gun-carrying herders and other bandits are occupying many farmlands and forests, destroying crops, raping women, killing and kidnapping many persons,” the area’s bishops warned.

