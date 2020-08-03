Catholic World News

Nicaragua cathedral attacked with firebomb

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he is praying for Nicaraguans after the destruction of a nearly 400-year-old crucifix at the cathedral in Managua.

