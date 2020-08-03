Catholic World News

New Jersey diocese suspends payments to clergy abuse victims, citing Covid financial stress

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Camden has paid nearly $1,000,000 for victims’ therapeutic assistance, $10,270,000 in financial settlements, and an additional $7,577,500 in awards as determined by the Independent Victim Compensation Program, according to a statement.

