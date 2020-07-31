Catholic World News

First native Russian Catholic bishop appointed

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Nicolai Dubinin to be auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow. Bishop-elect Dubinin, a Franciscan priest, is the first native Russian to be named a Catholic bishop since the collapse of the Soviet empire.

