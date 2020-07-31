Catholic World News
Brooklyn priest arrested for allegedly trading explicit photos with teen
July 31, 2020
» Continue to this story on New York Post
CWN Editor's Note: Father Francis Hughes, 65, was ordained a priest in 1980, the Brooklyn diocesan newspaper reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
