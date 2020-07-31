Catholic World News

San Francisco archbishop calls for prayer, fasting for restoration of unhindered public worship

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I have been working very hard over these past several months to try to convince our local authorities in the City and County of San Francisco (which still allows only outdoor gatherings with a limit of 12) that we can resume in-person worship services in a safe and responsible way,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. “Let us storm heaven with prayer and fasting for a restoration of public worship unhindered, for a swift end to this pandemic, for health care workers and researchers, and for government officials who must make very complicated decisions for the overall well-being of our communities.”

