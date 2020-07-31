Catholic World News

US lawmakers renew interest in defunding UN bodies over abortion

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The UN Secretariat, the Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Women, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other agencies operating under the UN umbrella routinely pressure countries to decriminalize abortion or legalize it under more circumstances,” according to the report.

