English bishops issue statement on vaccination

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church strongly supports vaccination and regards Catholics as having a prima facie duty to be vaccinated, not only for the sake of their own health but also out of solidarity with others, especially the most vulnerable,” the bishops said in their statement. “The Church is opposed to the production of vaccines using tissue derived from aborted foetuses ... Nevertheless, the Church teaches that the paramount importance of the health of a child and other vulnerable persons could permit parents to use a vaccine which was in the past developed using these diploid cell lines.”

