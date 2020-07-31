Catholic World News

US bishops renew call for abolition of nuclear weapons

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This week we are observing the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and August 9, 1945,” the president of the US bishops’ conference said. “My brother bishops and I mourn with the Japanese people for the innocent lives that were taken and the generations that have continued to suffer the public health and environmental consequences of these tragic attacks.”

