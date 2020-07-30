Catholic World News

Argentine bishop closes seminary after dispute over Communion in hands

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Eduardo Marria Taussig of San Rafael has closed down his diocesan seminary, after the rector and other staff members resisted the bishop’s directive to distribute Communion only in the hand. A spokesman for the diocese said that the Vatican had approved the decision to close the seminary because of the “undisciplined reaction” to the bishop’ order.

