Cardinal Dolan, Cardinal O’Malley, Archbishop Gomez call for federal aid for Catholic schools

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “With Congress now back in session to consider next steps to sustain Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic, helping tuition-paying families keep their Catholic and other non-government schools open this fall must be part of the larger, urgently needed plan to sustain our nation,” the prelates write. “Doing so is right for parents, children and their devoted teachers who depend on these schools.”

